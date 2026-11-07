As many as 413 forest fire incidents have been reported in Manipur's Chandel district in 2026, prompting the Forest Department to step up awareness efforts through a mock drill on fire prevention and safety measures.

The drill was conducted on November 7 by the Office of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Chandel, in collaboration with the Manipur Fire Service Department in forest areas adjoining Chandelpokpi and Monshang Pantha villages.

The exercise was led by Range Forest Officer N. Deepa and Chandel Fire Service Officer-in-Charge Kamei Dany Rongmei. Villagers, students, village chiefs, elders and Forest Department staff participated in the programme.

Addressing the gathering, DFO Dr N. Munal Meitei highlighted the growing vulnerability of forests to fires and their adverse impact on biodiversity, medicinal plants, wildlife habitats and water resources.

Citing Forest Survey of India reports, he said approximately 230 square kilometres of forest area had been lost to forest fires in Chandel district between 2010 and 2025.

He identified uncontrolled burning, the burning of agricultural fields and activities related to poppy cultivation as major causes of forest fires, and stressed the need for collective efforts to prevent such incidents.

Dr Meitei also said similar mock drills would be conducted in the Chakpikarong and Khengjoi subdivisions.

He appealed to village authorities, civil society organisations, students, Meira Paibis and the general public to actively participate in forest protection and fire prevention initiatives.