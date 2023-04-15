In a significant development in the battle against drug abuse in Northeast India, the Christian community in Manipur has stepped forward to lend its support. The All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) recently made an open declaration stating that they would fight against the drug menace and poppy cultivation in Manipur. The 'Declaration of War on Drugs' and 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan' are being considered remarkable efforts towards achieving a drug-free state.

The declaration made by AMCO highlighted the Christian faith, biblical ethics, and values that formed the basis of their collective pledge to support the Manipur government and other organizations. The organization appealed to every church, Christian, CSO, NGO, and individuals to join the fight against the abuse of psychotropic substances and poppy cultivation to enable a drug-free Manipur.

Manipur CM, N Biren Singh, appreciated the move and said that it had strengthened the resolve of the state government to eliminate the drug menace. He urged all communities to come forward and join hands in this battle, which affects the youth in particular. The CM also lauded the efforts of the Centre and the Manipur government in their relentless fight against drug abuse.

The fight against drug abuse has yielded results, as evidenced by the arrest of 132 people, including 26 females, and the seizure of drugs worth over 22.82 crores in the local market and 228.26 crores in the international market. The government has also destroyed 4258.1 acres of poppy cultivation out of the 5013.3 acres surveyed from July 2022 till date. However, much remains to be done, as 80 poppy cultivators were arrested from January 2020 till March this year.