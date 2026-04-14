Manipur’s Churachandpur fuel shortage to end today, officials assure

An official on April 14 said that the fuel shortage in Churachandpur district is expected to be resolved by this evening as supply routes have been restored.

According to the official, fuel transportation to the district had been disrupted due to ongoing protests along the Bishnupur route, preventing tanker movement. However, supply has now been rerouted via Jiribam, and transportation of fuel has already resumed.

The disruption follows continued protests in several valley areas after the Tronglaobi bomb attack on April 7, which claimed the lives of two children and left their mother injured.

Protesters along the Bishnupur route had blocked the movement of trucks carrying essential supplies, including fuel, to Churachandpur.

Bishnupur, which shares a border with Churachandpur, serves as a key transit route for goods. The blockade had severely impacted fuel availability in the hill district over the past few days.

Officials expressed hope that with the alternative route now operational, normal fuel supply will be restored by evening, easing the shortage in the affected areas.