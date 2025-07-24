Manipur's Churachandpur gets SSC exam centre, marking new era for local aspirants

Marking a significant development for aspirants in the region, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Post Examination 2025 commenced today at the Churachandpur Government College – IT Centre. A total of 65 candidates appeared on the first day of the exam, which will continue at the Centre until August 1.

The designation of Churachandpur as an SSC examination centre is seen as a major step forward in making competitive exams more accessible, particularly for students from rural and remote parts of the district. Previously, candidates were forced to travel long distances, often incurring heavy expenses to reach examination venues in other cities. The local centre now reduces that burden, providing both convenience and encouragement to a wider pool of aspirants.

This comes just months after the IT Centre at Churachandpur Government College was inaugurated on January 7, 2025, by the Governor of Manipur, Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla, IAS (Retd.). Since then, the facility has emerged as a hub for digital education and a vital platform for hosting computer-based competitive exams.

The district administration has urged all residents and stakeholders to extend cooperation in maintaining a peaceful and supportive atmosphere throughout the exam period. Officials emphasized that collective responsibility is crucial to ensuring smooth conduct and safeguarding the dreams of the student community.

Extending its best wishes to all candidates, the administration expressed hope that the availability of a local examination centre would open new doors of opportunity and foster academic aspirations across Churachandpur.