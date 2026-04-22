Manipur's Churachandpur observes 13-hour shutdown over MLA's death

A 13-hour shutdown brought normal life to a halt across Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday, April 22, as Zomi groups and allied organisations pressed for action over the death of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte.

The shutdown, backed by Kuki civil society bodies and Hmar groups, began at 5 am and continued till 6 pm. Shops, schools, offices and commercial establishments remained closed, while public transport stayed off the roads. Key routes, including Tipaimukh Road and Guite Road, witnessed no vehicular movement during the period.

Officials said the shutdown passed without any untoward incident. No deployment or movement of police or security forces was reported during the day, and the overall situation remained calm.

Organisers said the protest was aimed at seeking “immediate and appropriate justice” for the late legislator. A representative of the Zomi Coordination Committee stated that around 60 days had passed since Valte’s death, but there had been no response from the authorities. He added that the groups would continue to pursue the matter until action is taken.

Valte died on February 20, 2026, at a hospital in Gurugram, months after he was injured in a mob attack in May 2023. Protesters alleged a lack of progress in the case and described the shutdown as a response to inaction.

Essential emergency services, including ambulances, were kept on standby at designated points. However, most other services, including pharmacies and water supply, remained suspended during the shutdown hours.

On Tuesday evening, a candlelight vigil was held in Churachandpur, where participants reiterated demands for an investigation and accountability. Organisers said further protests would follow if their demands are not addressed.

Authorities confirmed that apart from the shutdown, no incidents of violence or disruption were reported across the district.