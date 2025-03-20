The situation in Manipur’s curfew-bound Churachandpur district remains volatile, with heightened tensions between the Hmar and Zomi communities following deadly clashes earlier this week. Security forces continue to patrol the area as efforts are underway to restore peace.

On Tuesday night, violence erupted between the two communities, resulting in the death of 51-year-old Lalropui Pakhuangte from the Hmar community and injuries to several others. The conflict reportedly began after Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar was attacked by some Zomi individuals on Sunday, prompting authorities to impose a curfew.

With schools and businesses shut, church leaders and civil society groups are working to mediate between the communities. Meanwhile, security personnel conducted flag marches to prevent further escalation, and displaced members of the Kuki community in relief camps were moved to safer locations.

Amidst the unrest, tribal organizations and local MLAs have issued appeals for calm. At least 12 Kuki-Zomi and Hmar groups in Churachandpur have agreed to form a joint peace committee to prevent further violence, while six MLAs from Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts have urged authorities to take decisive action in restoring law and order.

The latest violence adds to the ongoing ethnic strife in Manipur, where over 250 people have been killed and thousands displaced since May 2023 due to clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups. President’s Rule was imposed in the state on February 13 following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.