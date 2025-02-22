Manipur's Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has requested more time to surrender arms following a recent appeal by Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla regarding the recovery or surrender of illegal arms in both the hills and plains.

In a press statement, the committee accused the "incompetence of the government’s security forces, which failed to protect vulnerable villages at the peak of the crisis", leading in turn to local youth to take up arms and loot weapons.

"The terror threat remains, as there has been no official or formal declaration of the withdrawal of armed Chin-Kuki narco-terrorist groups that continue to operate in the hill areas of Manipur with impunity from the central govt. under the deceptive pact called Suspension of Operation (SoO)," the body stated.

Stating that the seven-day timeframe for surrendering arms is too short for meaningful engagement with stakeholders and the public, the committee requested extension of more time.

Furthermore, they also accused the central security forces for violating the timeline set by the Governor, stating that their "aggressive stance" raised serious concerns among the Ima Meira Paibis and local groups and volunteers.

"Why are the central forces not adhering to the Governor’s instructions? Why are they displaying hostility towards local youth instead of following the official directive? Such actions have led to growing mistrust within the community," COCOMI questioned.

COCOMI also urged the Governor to engage with local youth leaders to ensure a cooperative approach in recovering arms from civilian volunteers without force. They also appealed for no legal action against volunteers defending their communities.

Further, they suggested that the arms confiscation process should include smuggled illegal arms used by Kuki armed groups under the Suspension of Operation agreement.

The committee also pointed that the ongoing violence and illegal activities perpetrated by foreign-origin armed narco-terrorist groups (KNO/UPF) threaten the stability of Manipur and the region as a whole.

The communique stated, "The Government of India cannot legitimize the existence of foreign-origin armed narco-terrorist groups (KNO/UPF) under the pretext of peace talks. Any engagement with such groups must prioritise national security, the rule of law, and the protection of

indigenous communities."



Batting for the restoration of law and order in the state, COCOMI, on behalf of the people, sought assurance from the Governor and relevant authorities that all armed Kuki militant camps under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) in the surrounding hill areas be shifted to other locations. "The government must come up with a concrete, foolproof plan to secure villages, instill a sense of safety among villagers and their volunteers, and provide a firm guarantee that no further attacks will take place," the press release stated.