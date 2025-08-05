Manipur's confederation of clubs demands Bharat Ratna for theatre legend Ratan Thiyam

The Uripok Apunba Lup (UAL), a leading confederation of clubs in Imphal, has urged Inner Manipur MP Dr. Bimol Akoijam to push for conferring the Bharat Ratna posthumously on legendary theatre icon Ratan Thiyam.

In a memorandum signed by UAL President Soram Tekendrajit Singh, the organisation described Thiyam as a rare genius who redefined Indian theatre through his artistic and philosophical vision.

The memorandum underscored Thiyam’s multidimensional legacy as a playwright, director, musician, choreographer, and founder of the Chorus Repertory Theatre in Imphal, which became a global centre for contemporary theatre.



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His acclaimed plays, such as Chakravyahu and Lairembeegee Eshei, resonated internationally.

Thiyam also served in prominent cultural institutions, including the Sangeet Natak Akademi and the National School of Drama, and received numerous honours, including the Padma Shri and Tagore Ratna.

UAL asserted that awarding the Bharat Ratna would be a rightful tribute to his towering contributions to Indian arts and culture.