Manipur’s David Maisnam wins Mister Heritage 2026 title in Philippines

Manipur’s Maisnam David Singh has won the Mister Heritage 2026 title, continuing India’s successful run at the international male pageant competition. The finale was held in Pasig City, Philippines, on May 26.

David represented India at the fifth edition of Mister Heritage International after being selected by the Rubaru Mr India Organisation. He had earlier finished as the first runner-up at Rubaru Mister Manipur 2026.

Hailing from Naoremthong Khumanthem Leikai in Imphal, David is a third-semester student of Biramangol College and is also pursuing modelling professionally.

Before leaving for the competition, David had said he wanted to use the platform to showcase Manipur’s culture and history before an international audience.

“I want to share Manipur’s rich heritage,” he had told reporters at the Manipur Press Club, adding that representing both Manipur and India at Mister Heritage International was a major opportunity for him.

He had also credited the people of the state for supporting his journey to the global pageant stage and said he hoped to continue representing Manipur in future competitions.

Mister Heritage International is an international male pageant that focuses on culture, heritage and tourism promotion. India had previously won the title in 2024, and David’s victory marks another major achievement for the country at the competition.