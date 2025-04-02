Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has made a startling revelation, claiming that the state’s demographic transformation was systematically shaped decades ago through the settlement of thousands of refugees with the full knowledge of authorities.

He emphasized that this issue, though largely ignored in public discourse, has played a crucial role in reshaping Manipur’s social fabric over the years.

In a detailed statement on his X handle, Singh cited official records proving that as early as the late 1960s and early 70s, over 1,500 refugee families had been settled in Manipur. He pointed to a crucial piece of evidence—a letter written by Paokai Haokip, then Member of Parliament from Manipur, to the Minister of State for Home Affairs, K.C. Pant—explicitly acknowledging this settlement. According to Singh, multiple government correspondences and appeals from refugee associations further confirm this long-standing reality.

The former CM raised critical questions that remain unaddressed: What happened to these refugee families? Were they granted full citizenship rights and included in electoral rolls? Did they receive government benefits meant for indigenous communities? Were legal mechanisms in place to regulate their status? Singh argued that these issues are not just bureaucratic concerns but are deeply tied to Manipur’s identity, social balance, and future trajectory.



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Expressing frustration, Singh lamented that anyone who raises these concerns faces immediate backlash, often being labeled for merely questioning historical decisions. He stated that had he remained silent, he might have been perceived as "agreeable or unproblematic."

"Silence is no longer an option. We cannot afford to watch as a historical issue with far-reaching consequences continues to shape our present and future. It is time to revisit this chapter—not to assign blame, but to understand its implications and chart a fair and balanced path forward," Singh asserted.

From his years in active politics and governance, Singh underscored that true leadership demands standing firm on facts rather than yielding to political convenience.

"We owe it to our people to be truthful, defend their dignity, and be forward-looking. That’s what it means to be a statesman, not just a politician," he concluded.

As his statement sparks fresh debate, questions surrounding Manipur’s refugee settlements and their long-term impact remain a pressing issue—one that Singh insists can no longer be ignored.