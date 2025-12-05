Manipur’s displaced families demand swift action as resettlement deadline looms

A relay sit-in led by internally displaced people (IDPs) reached its fifth consecutive day on December 5, with demonstrators urging the Manipur Government to meet its self-declared December deadline for resettlement.

The protest, organised by the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), began on December 1 at Lamboi Khongnangkhong in Imphal West. Participants have submitted daily memoranda to the Governor and Chief Secretary, reminding authorities of the commitment to complete the resettlement and rehabilitation of IDPs before the end of the month.

Today's memorandum reiterated that the government now has 27 days left to meet its pledge. It also referenced earlier meetings between IDP representatives and officials, during which assurances were made regarding a full resettlement plan.

Protesters acknowledged the government’s recent actions in Sadu Koireng and Waroiching in Bishnupur District, describing the limited progress as “a first visible step”. However, they stressed that thousands remain displaced and that the sit-in will continue until resettlement is carried out across all affected areas.

According to the memorandum, affected families expect “tangible movement on the ground” rather than administrative statements, arguing that only verifiable progress can restore confidence and enable people to return home with safety, dignity and basic infrastructure in place.

COCOMI urged the state to accelerate district-wise resettlement, strengthen security in vulnerable villages and release a public, timeline-based progress report to demonstrate that December commitments will be met. “We are left with only 27 days to fulfil the assurance,” the document stated.