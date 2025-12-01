Manipur's displaced people submit memorandum to Governor and chief secretary demanding resettlement, launch protest

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from several relief camps across Manipur launched a month-long protest on Monday, December 1 at Lamboikhongnangkhong in Imphal West, reiterating their demand for assured resettlement by December 2025.



A delegation from the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), led by Convenor Khuraijam Athouba, joined the demonstrators and submitted a memorandum to the Governor and the Chief Secretary. The delegation urged authorities to fulfill previous commitments that all displaced families would be able to return to their original homes within the stipulated deadline.



Speaking at the demonstration, Athouba reminded that the assurance was given in the presence of the Governor.

“With the start of December, the countdown begins. We will continue this protest every single day throughout the month,” he declared. He further warned that any failure to ensure a safe and dignified return of the displaced population by year-end would prompt a stronger agitation by COCOMI and affected families.



The memorandum submitted stated, “We, the Internally Displaced Persons of Manipur, respectfully remind the Government of its assurance that all IDPs would be resettled within the month of December. Today marks the first day of the countdown — 31 days to resettlement.”



It stressed the urgent need for a clear action plan covering safe return, rehabilitation measures, and security arrangements necessary for displaced communities to rebuild their lives. The document further stated that the people of Manipur are closely monitoring the government’s commitments and expect timely implementation.



“We urge the Governor and the Chief Secretary to ensure that the promised resettlement timeline is upheld, thereby restoring normalcy and dignity to the displaced citizens of Manipur,” the memorandum added.