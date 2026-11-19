Renowned pathologist and entrepreneur Dr Thangjam Dhabali Singh has been conferred the 17th O.N.E. (Our North East) India Award 2026 by My Home India in recognition of his contributions to healthcare, tourism, employment generation and socio-economic development in Manipur.

The award was presented by Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar at a ceremony held on November 17 at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak in Dadar, Mumbai.

The ceremony was presided over by Padma Shri awardee and renowned endocrinologist Dr Shashank Joshi. My Home India founder and former BJP National Secretary Sunil Deodhar and the organisation's president, Dr Harish Shetty, were also present.

Dr Singh began his entrepreneurial journey in 1983 with an initial investment of Rs 20,000 and went on to establish the Babina Group. Over the years, the group has expanded its presence across healthcare, hospitality and tourism, contributing to the development of infrastructure and employment opportunities in Manipur.

Apart from his business ventures, Dr Singh has been associated with several humanitarian and social welfare initiatives, including cancer screening programmes and efforts towards preserving historical heritage. His contributions also include supporting the development of the Imphal Peace Museum.

His role in strengthening India-Japan relations was earlier recognised when he was conferred Japan's prestigious Order of the Rising Sun in 2020.

Instituted by My Home India, the O.N.E. India Award recognises individuals for their contributions to the development of the northeastern states and their efforts towards promoting national integration.

Dr Singh's recognition with the 2026 award acknowledges his contributions to Manipur's healthcare, tourism and socio-economic sectors, as well as his work in humanitarian and heritage-related initiatives.