Manipur’s farmland crisis deepens as conflict leaves fields abandoned

More than two years after ethnic clashes first erupted in Manipur, the state’s farming community continues to face crippling losses. Thousands of hectares of cultivable land lie idle, forcing families that once depended on agriculture to turn to daily wage work for survival.

Sabungkhok Khunou, a village on the edge of Imphal East district, reflects the scale of the crisis. Fields that once produced rice and vegetables have been left unattended, overrun with weeds after farmers fled or were unable to return. Many now work as laborers on others’ farms, struggling to sustain their households.

Government figures show nearly 5,200 hectares of farmland across the state have not been cultivated since violence broke out between Meitei and Kuki groups in May 2023. The prolonged disruption has left rural livelihoods in disarray and raised concerns over the state’s food security.

Agricultural experts warn that the consequences may extend far beyond harvest losses. With farming cycles broken, families are selling property, cutting back on essential spending, and reducing investments in education. If left unresolved, the crisis could erode both the economic base and human resources of rural Manipur.

Once fertile, the land now stands as a stark reminder of uncertainty. Farmers who want nothing more than to return to their fields remain caught between security concerns and a lack of support. For them, the hope of restoring their livelihood grows more urgent with every passing season.