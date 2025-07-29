Manipur’s agricultural backbone is rapidly deteriorating under the weight of ongoing ethnic conflict, threatening food security and economic stability across the state. Once a reliable source of livelihood for over 60% of the population, farming has come to a near standstill since violence broke out between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

Large tracts of fertile land now lie abandoned. In districts like Churachandpur, entire villages have been cut off from their fields, caught in buffer zones that remain too dangerous to cross. Villagers in places like Ujungmakhong, home to around 30 families, collectively own more than 15 hectares of farmland — none of it currently in use. What were once productive fields now serve as tense, disputed zones lined with barricades instead of crop rows.

The impact of this disruption extends beyond local communities. Agriculture accounts for nearly 22% of Manipur’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), and the prolonged halt in farming activity is leaving a mark on the state’s economy. According to data from Manipur University, more than 5,000 hectares of farmland have been lying fallow for two consecutive years, resulting in an estimated loss of over 15,000 metric tonnes of rice. The figures highlight a sharp decline in food production, with long-term implications for both supply chains and market stability.

Farmers on both sides of the ethnic divide are facing the same crisis. Security concerns, lack of access to government support, and the ongoing risk of violence have pushed many into a state of helplessness. Even basic maintenance of land, such as clearing overgrowth or applying herbicides, has become difficult due to safety constraints.

With no clear resolution in sight and little aid reaching those affected, Manipur’s rural economy teeters on the edge. The longer fields remain uncultivated, the harder recovery will become — not just for individual farmers, but for the state’s broader economic and social fabric.