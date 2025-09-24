Manipur's Gloria Gangte named India's new ambassador to Norway

The Ministry of External Affairs announced the appointment of Gloria Gangte, a seasoned diplomat from Manipur, as India's new Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway.

Gangte, a 2000-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, currently serves as India's High Commissioner to Malta. Her appointment marks another significant milestone for the northeastern state of Manipur in India's diplomatic corps.

Originally from Churachandpur district in Manipur, Gangte cleared the prestigious UPSC civil services examination in 2000 and was allocated to the Indian Foreign Service.

Over her two-decade career, she has held diplomatic positions across multiple countries before her current posting in Malta.

The announcement drew praise from former Manipur Chief Minister, who congratulated Gangte on social media, describing her as an officer who "has served the nation with distinction." He expressed confidence in her ability to strengthen India-Norway relations in her new role.

Gangte's appointment comes at a time when India is expanding its diplomatic engagement with Nordic countries, particularly in areas of clean energy, technology cooperation, and Arctic research. Norway, as a major energy producer and technology innovator, represents an important partnership for India's developmental goals.