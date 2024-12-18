Renowned Manipuri writer Haobam Satyabati Devi has been honoured with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 for her acclaimed book "Mainu Bora Nungshi Sheirol".

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to social media to congratulate the esteemed author, and wrote"Heartfelt congratulations to Smt. Haobam Satyabati Devi for being honoured with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2024 for her book Mainu Bora Nungshi Sheirol. May her dedication to preserving and enriching the Manipuri language and culture continue to inspire and pave the way for future generations of writers. Wishing her continued success and many more achievements in her literary journey."



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The Sahitya Akademi Award, one of India’s highest literary honors, recognizes exceptional contributions to literature in various Indian languages.

Satyabati’s work, which delves deeply into Manipuri culture and heritage, has been widely praised for its rich narrative and cultural authenticity.

This recognition not only highlights her literary prowess but also underscores the importance of preserving and promoting the Manipuri language and traditions through literature. Her achievement is expected to inspire aspiring writers across the region and beyond.