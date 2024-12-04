Manipur Chief Secretary spearheaded a review of healthcare infrastructure in the state's hill regions on December 4, targeting systemic gaps in medical service delivery.

The comprehensive meeting with health officials and district administrators addressed fundamental challenges facing remote healthcare systems. Strategic interventions will focus on optimising medical professional deployment, ensuring blood bank functionality, and enhancing local health facility oversight.

State authorities will develop a targeted approach to resource allocation, concentrating on constructing essential healthcare infrastructure like Primary Health Centres and Sub-Centres. The initiative aims to resolve longstanding disparities in medical service accessibility, particularly in geographically challenging hill districts.

Key strategic directives emerged from the high-level discussion, emphasising proactive management of healthcare gaps. District Commissioners will now play a direct role in monitoring local medical facility performance, working closely with Chief Medical Officers to implement meaningful improvements.