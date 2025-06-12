A growing movement in Manipur’s Senapati district is quietly reshaping the future of Indian football. Once overlooked due to its remote location, this hill district is now emerging as a hub for athletic talent, driven by young players, improved facilities, and sustained support from local and national initiatives.

At the centre of this transformation are youth like Yuno Richard, whose daily routine includes early morning football training and evening gym sessions. His commitment mirrors a broader shift in the region, where sports are becoming a viable path for ambitious youngsters.

“I train in the morning and go to the gym in the evening to stay fit and ready,” said Yuno, who has collected numerous medals over the years. His story reflects a generation that is no longer limited by geography, thanks to better internet access and greater exposure to national sports coverage.

The government is playing a crucial role by introducing synthetic football turfs, rural training centres, and improved sports equipment, even in hilly regions. These upgrades are helping local clubs and coaches build a stronger pipeline for talent.

Coach Tresen Pou, who works closely with youth in Senapati, sees potential beyond just football. “There are multitalented players here—in volleyball, basketball, and more,” he said, emphasising the untapped potential in the area.

Players like Lnkunang Keimai are setting their sights higher. “I’m a big fan of Ronaldo,” he shared. “We need more facilities like this ground. I want to play for the national team.”

Support from NGOs, grassroots clubs, and a growing network of mentors is reinforcing this momentum. What began as informal matches on dusty fields is now evolving into structured training and real opportunities.

For many in Senapati, football is more than a sport—it’s a way forward. With growing support and infrastructure, this remote district may soon be recognised as one of India’s key talent pools in football and beyond.