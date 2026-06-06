Manipur’s Huidrom Bhumeswori selected for Indian squad at Asian U-23 Athletics Championship

Manipur athlete Huidrom Bhumeswori has been named in the 54-member Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian Under-23 Athletics Championship, scheduled to be held in Ordos, China, from July 9 to 12, 2026. She will represent the country in the women’s 800m and 1500m middle-distance events.

Bhumeswori enters the continental competition on the back of a series of impressive performances at the national level. She won the gold medal in the 800m event at the Indian Grand Prix 2025 and secured another gold in the 1500m race at the Open Athletics Meet 2025. Earlier, she also claimed a silver medal in the 800m event at the 64th National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championship 2025.

A native of Huidrom Awang Leikai in Manipur, Bhumeswori began her athletic journey at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence (NCOE), Takyel, Imphal, where she trained from 2017 to 2023. Following the closure of the athletics discipline at the Imphal centre, she relocated to Bhopal to continue her development and pursue higher levels of competition.

Her consistent performances and commitment to the sport earned her selection in the prestigious IOCL Project Shakti programme in 2024. The high-performance initiative, jointly supported by SAI NCOE, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), is focused on preparing elite Indian athletes for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Currently, Bhumeswori trains at SAI NCOE Bangalore under the guidance of Italian coach Claudio Pannozzo. Her inclusion in the national squad marks another significant milestone in her athletic career and highlights the growing contribution of athletes from the Northeast to Indian athletics.

Officials and members of the sporting fraternity at SAI NERC Takyel have congratulated Bhumeswori on her selection and extended their best wishes for a successful campaign at the Asian Under-23 Athletics Championship.

With a strong record of performances and continued support through India’s elite athlete development programmes, Bhumeswori will be aiming to make a significant impact on the continental stage while representing the country in Ordos next month.