IMPHAL: The revival of the iconic Ima Market continues after the COVID-19 lockdown as the marketplace resumes normalcy by leaps and bounds. Known for its vibrant array of textiles, spices, fresh fruits and vegetables, Ima Keithal has around 3,600 licenced traders manning its stalls who are exclusively women.

An important meeting ground and trading hub of Manipur, Ima Keithel (which translates to ‘mother’s market’) is believed to be the largest all-women market in Asia, and possibly the world.

Talking to this publication, a trader rued that they incurred massive losses for almost one and a half years amid the health crisis. Eventually, the government let the shops open on a “rotating basis.”

“Now, the response is good as people are returning to purchase goods once again. We are hoping that there won’t be any more lockdowns,” Sulekhana, who sells garments, said.

During the first phase of the lockdown, the trader said, the government shut down the market for a long 11 months.

“Despite COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown, we were able to survive on rice that we had stocked up and also due to some help from the government,” another vendor informed us.

Manipur's Ima Market

In July of last year, the state government conducted a vaccination drive for the three Ima Keithals and a temporary market at Khwairamband Bazar in Imphal.

The traders pay around Rs. 40 for the little space where they display their wares. They have formed an union that manages the market and runs a credit system for the women traders; the women can borrow money to purchase goods and pay it back to the union later.

Why Ima Keithel is a Women-Only Market:

It is widely believed that the market dates back to the 16th century. The market’s female-only workforce originated as a result of the enforcement of the Lallup-Kaba, an ancient forced labour system in Manipur that sent men of the Meitei community to cultivate faraway lands and fight wars. Meanwhile, the women stayed back in the villages, working in their own paddy fields, taking care of their household and selling their farm produce in improvised markets. Ima Keithal was the largest of these markets.

Cultural Significance of the Ima Keithel Market:

After India’s independence in 1945, Ima market became a centre for the exchange of socio-political ideas. In the absence of print media, people from all over the state would visit Ima Keital for information on important happenings. Ever since, Ima Keithal’s women have continued to play a major role in Imphal’s local economy.