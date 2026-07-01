Manipur's Imphal East achieves 100% digitisation of electoral enumeration forms under SIR 2026

Imphal East district of Manipur has achieved 100 per cent digitisation of Enumeration Forms (EFs) under the Enumeration Phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls, 2026, marking a major milestone in the voter list revision process.

According to a press note issued by the Office of the District Election Officer/Deputy Commissioner, the district successfully completed the digitisation of all Enumeration Forms, including uncollectible forms, following the enumeration exercise conducted between May 30 and June 28, 2026. During this period, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited every household for the distribution, collection, and verification of forms.

The exercise covered all 10 Assembly Constituencies in Imphal East district—Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Kshetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Yaiskul and Wangkhei.

A total of 3,31,602 electors across 432 polling stations were covered during the enumeration process. Out of 3,30,338 Enumeration Forms distributed, 3,14,893 were successfully digitised, while 16,709 forms remained uncollectible due to reasons such as death, untraceable or absent electors, permanent shifting, prior enrolment elsewhere, and other valid grounds.

The District Election Office stated that the draft electoral roll will be published on July 5, 2026, after which claims and objections can be filed from July 5 to August 4, 2026. Disposal of claims and objections will take place between July 5 and September 2, while the final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on September 6, 2026.

The press note also highlighted that a meeting on the rationalisation of polling stations was held on June 15, attended by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), officials from the Zonal Education Office, and representatives of recognised national and state political parties in Imphal East.

Reiterating the objective of the Special Intensive Revision, the District Election Office emphasised the principle: "No eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the electoral roll." It added that every Indian citizen who is at least 18 years of age on the qualifying date and is not otherwise disqualified under the law is entitled to be registered as an elector.