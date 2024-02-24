The Imphal Ring Road which is considered to be one of the transformative projects is almost on the verge of starting the project. The implementing department sought support and cooperation from people to complete the project within the targeted period without any hassle.

A one-day media interaction on the Imphal Ring Road Project was held today at Classic Hotel with the objective of disseminating information on the said project.

Giving his presentation on the Imphal Ring Road, project director cum chief engineer of Externally Aided Project, Public Works Department, Government of Manipur, Y Joykumar Singh said that Imphal Ring Road was conceptualized to address the incremental traffic congestion. With the implementation of the Act East Policy and the opening of the economy, the vehicle population in Imphal City has increased tremendously from 2014.

In 2014, number of registered vehicles plying in the state was 28,235. This has been risen to 1,74,663 in 2019.



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He continued and further said that as traffic congestion in the city areas has become a pressing issue, the government has taken up the said project with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB). The project which cost Rs 1,760 crore consists of many components which will surely bring great change in Imphal.

He said that the total stretch of the road to be constructed under this project is 51.23 km of two lanes and four-lanes. Developing this infrastructure will provide rapid access to administrative offices, health care, academic establishments, commercial centres etc and will also assist the expansion of the city. Under this project, a rapid transport system of floor e-bus with e-rickshaws for last-mile connectivity on a private Partnership model.

Explaining that this project will improve the state’s economy and commercial activities, he said that the project will help to reduce the travelling time and wastage of fuel. As the project will improve the connectivity, trade and commerce activities can be done effectively.

While asserting that the project will not create environment-related issues, he informed Imphal Ring Road Project is going to be the first ever project in the world which will align Paris Climate Change Agreement. It will also comply with the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act (LARA) 2013, the environmental laws of the country and the ADB safeguard policy statement, 2009.

Mitigation measures for minimisation of adverse impacts of climate change, noise and pollution are part of the project, he added and stated that the use of solar lights in lieu of conventional street lights to minimise the carbon footprints.

He also said that Ipum pat will be rejuvenated, and two biodiversity parks for the preservation of local species of plants will be developed as a part of the project.



Stating about direct and indirect benefits to be given by this project, he said that 18 lakh man-days of direct employment and another 13.50 lakh man-days of indirect employment will be generated. The project will promote Gender Equality and Social Inclusion (GESI) by promoting employment generation of women and vulnerable groups through training and workshops.



As the project will give great benefit to society, he urged people of the state to extend their support to complete the project in the targeted period of 28 months of effectiveness of the contract.