The autopsy reports of three of the six Jiribam hostages, including three women and three minors, who were killed by militants, revealed bullet injuries. The autopsy reports of two women and one child have been revealed.

As per the report, Laishram Chingkhei Nganba Singh (2.5 years) had received a bullet shot on his face and was stabbed in the chest and hand. Later, his left forearm was found broken. Multiple blunts and sharp instruments were used in the face, scalp and interior chest wall before killing him. The minor's right eye was missing.

The autopsy report also revealed that Laishram Heitombi Devi, the 25-year-old woman was shot three times in the back of her chest. A fourth bullet was shot at her buttocks. The bullet shots severed her heart, lungs and ribs leading to her death.

Yurembam Rani Devi (68), received five bullet wounds - one in the skull, two in the chest, one in the abdomen and one in the arm.

More details on the autopsy reports of Heitombi Devi's eight-month old baby Laishram Lamnganba Singh (8), her sister Telem Khoibi Devi (31) and sister's daughter Telem Thajamanbi Devi (8) are still awaited.



The premeditated kidnappings and killings were done by "Kuki militants", the Manipur government has said. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is looking into the case. Meanwhile, people are still waiting for justice to be delivered.

The bodies of the six persons, each from the Meitei community, allegedly abducted by Kuki-Zo militants from relief camps in Jiribam's Borobekra area on November 11, were found in Jiri River in Jiribam and Barak River in Assam's Cachar.

People and organisations from various corners of the state had protested and condemned the tragic incident, urging for safe release of the hostages. Later, the bodies were found floating in Barak river.