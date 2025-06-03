The Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, has announced a temporary suspension of all hospital services in response to severe flooding caused by continuous rainfall.



The decision was formally taken during an emergency meeting held on June 3, 2025, citing the adverse effects of waterlogging on campus infrastructure and essential services, as well as concerns over public safety.



In an official notification, the hospital authorities informed the public that operations—including emergency care, patient admissions, and all non-essential medical services—would remain suspended until further notice. The precautionary closure is aimed at safeguarding the well-being of patients, healthcare workers, and hospital infrastructure from further risk.



The hospital administration has urged the general public to cooperate and avoid visiting the JNIMS campus during this period of emergency. Restoration efforts are currently underway, and updates regarding the reopening of services will be issued following an on-ground assessment of conditions and improvements.



“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by this temporary measure,” the statement added, “and we request the understanding and support of the community as we prioritize safety and recovery.”