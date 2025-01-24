Manipur's Kakching district administration conducted a full dress rehearsal at the District Sports Association (DSA) Ground, Kakching Turel Wangma, as part of preparations for the 76th Republic Day celebration on January 26.

Four cultural troupes showcased their performances during the full dress rehearsal.

The parade was commanded by Ng Suresh Anthony, MPS, SDPO Sugnu, with eight contingents from the Manipur Rifles, Traffic Control Police, Integrated Child Development Services, JNV, Kha Football Academy, and Southern Manipur Band Party Academy participating in the event.

On January 26, Deputy Commissioner Rohit Anand, IAS, will unfurl the national flag and take the salute from the march past contingents at the DSA Ground.

The administration organised a district-level spot painting competition at JNURM Hall, Kakching Sumak Leikai, under the theme 'Consequences of Drug Addiction.' The event was conducted as part of the District Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan Action Plan (Drug-Free India Campaign).

The competition was held in two categories, Class VI to X and Class XI to Graduate. In the Class VI to X category, Newton Hijam (Class X) of Grace Cottage Academy secured the first position, followed by Salam Bickson (Class X) of Padma Ratna English School in second place, and Yengkhom Ningthi (Class VI) of Assam Rifles Public School in third place.

In the Class XI to Graduate category, Kshetrimayum Delfina Devi (B.Sc. 3rd Semester) of Kha Manipur College won the first position, while M. Nganthoi Devi (Class XII) of MECI and Sh. Eliya Devi (Class XI) of Kakching Higher Secondary School secured the second and third positions, respectively. Five participants will receive consolation prizes.

A total of 127 students participated in the competition. Prizes for the winners of today’s painting competition will be distributed during the Republic Day celebration at DSA Ground, Kakching Turel Wangma.