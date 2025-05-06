The District e-Governance Society (DeGS) of Kakching convened a key meeting today at the NIC Conference Hall, DC Office Complex, to review and accelerate ongoing digital initiatives. The session was chaired by Shri Rohit Anand, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Kakching, who emphasized the need to strengthen e-governance mechanisms across the district.

In his address, DC Rohit Anand called upon officials to prioritize the implementation of the e-Office system, which is expected to enhance administrative efficiency, transparency, and accountability. He further directed the Department of Information Technology (DIT) to organize comprehensive training programs on e-Office for District Level Officers (DLOs). The transition, he noted, would help streamline workflows, minimize paper consumption, and bolster data security.

The meeting focused on the current status and implementation progress of key digital infrastructure projects, including the State Wide Area Network (SWAN), the e-District platform, and the BharatNet Project. It was highlighted that BSNL has established 586 connections in Kakching district under BharatNet, marking a significant step towards bridging the digital divide.

Officials were also urged to monitor SWAN connectivity, particularly in locations like Pallel, Sugnu, and Serou, to ensure seamless network availability.

Among the attendees were Priyadarshini Laishram, Superintendent of Police; Shri Kherdananda Potsangbam, SDO/BDO Kakching; T. Ranita, District Information Officer (DIPR); M. Sanayai Devi, CSC DM; A Beenarani Devi, District Informatics Officer (NIC); Y Santos Singh, SDE BSNL; Shri Y Achouba, ZEO; Sapam Lalhari, IO, DIT; and representatives from the Department of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (CAF & PD).

For context, SWAN serves as a backbone network connecting government offices from state headquarters to district and block levels, while BharatNet aims to deliver high-speed broadband to every Gram Panchayat across India, driving the country’s digital transformation at the grassroots.