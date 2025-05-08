In a significant step towards promoting menstrual hygiene and empowering girl students, the District Administration of Kakching, Manipur has provided a sanitary napkin vending machine and an incinerator free of cost to Kakching Higher Secondary School. This initiative comes under the banner of the Government of India’s Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, aimed at saving and educating the girl child.

The machines were distributed with the goal of making sanitary products more accessible to female students and encouraging healthier menstrual hygiene practices. Officials emphasized that menstrual hygiene management (MHM) remains one of the key focus areas of the BBBP scheme, which has been in operation since 2015 to combat gender bias and enhance welfare services for girls.

The distribution drive was overseen by the District Administration, Kakching, in collaboration with the District Protection Officer (DPO), the ICDS Cell, and the Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Kakching.

As part of the awareness efforts, students and teachers were also provided with notebooks and posters carrying vital information about the Women Helpline (toll-free number 181) and the Child Helpline (toll-free number 1098). Officials explained that these helplines are available to offer immediate assistance to women and children in distress.

A similar awareness campaign was conducted at Wabagai Higher Secondary School, where students also received educational materials about the helpline services.