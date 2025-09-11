Manipur's Kakching gears up for live screening of VVIP visit

Preparations are underway in Kakching district of Manipur to ensure that residents can witness the upcoming VVIP visit through live screenings at multiple locations.

A review meeting on the arrangements was held today, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rohit Anand (IAS). Superintendent of Police Priyadarshini Laishram (MPS), ADM P Shantikumar, and district-level officers also took part in the discussion.

The district administration confirmed that the live screenings will be set up at the DC Office Complex in Kakching and Pallel Bazar, while efforts are being made to add a third venue at Kakching Bazar.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Traffic Control Police have announced comprehensive traffic management measures ahead of the VVIP visit to Kangla. The visit is expected to draw thousands of attendees, prompting authorities to implement strategic diversions and parking arrangements across Imphal.

The most significant change involves the complete segregation of Kangla's three gates based on visitor categories. The Southern Gate will remain exclusively reserved for the VVIP, while the Western Gate will accommodate pedestrians only. The Northern Gate will serve VIPs, officials with vehicle passes, and the general public arriving on foot.