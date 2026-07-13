Manipur's Kamjong district steps up border village development under Vibrant Villages Programme-II

The Kamjong district administration on Monday , July 13, reviewed the implementation of the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP)-II and directed officials to prioritise livelihood enhancement, community participation and sustainable infrastructure development in the border district.

Deputy Commissioner L.N. Kashung chaired a meeting with district officials at the Camp Office in the 2nd Manipur Rifles Complex to discuss the implementation of the centrally sponsored programme in Kamjong district. Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Jain, Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), district-level officers and other officials attended the meeting.

During the review, Kashung stressed the importance of effectively implementing the programme to improve the livelihoods of villagers. He instructed district officials to undertake regular visits to villages and engage directly with residents to better understand local needs.

Reviewing the operational guidelines of the Vibrant Villages Programme-II, the Deputy Commissioner directed line departments to prepare project proposals in consultation with villagers and the concerned SDOs. He also emphasised that all proposed projects should incorporate provisions for long-term operation and maintenance to ensure sustainability.

The Vibrant Villages Programme-II aims to promote the comprehensive development of strategic villages along India's international land borders through critical infrastructure, improved connectivity and livelihood opportunities. In Kamjong district, the programme covers the blocks of Kamjong, Kasom Khullen and Sahamphung.

Later in the day, Kashung also chaired a meeting of the District Level NCORD Committee to review measures aimed at curbing drug trafficking and substance abuse in the district.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Tholu Rocky, Divisional Forest Officer of Kamjong Division Nepolean Rongmei, officials from concerned departments and representatives of security agencies.

During the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner reviewed enforcement actions undertaken by various departments and called for closer coordination among law enforcement and security agencies to strengthen efforts against drug trafficking and substance abuse in the district.