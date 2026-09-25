Manipur's Kangpokpi druggists seek CM's grant for 24x7 community ambulance

The Chemist & Druggist Association, Kangpokpi District (CDAKD) has sought financial assistance from the Manipur government to procure an ambulance for a proposed round-the-clock community emergency service in the district.

The demand was raised during the inauguration of the association's newly established head office at Kangpokpi district headquarters on September 25.

SDC-HQ Kangpokpi Papao Touthang, MCS, representing Deputy Commissioner Hemant Kumar, IAS, inaugurated the office, while Evangelist Seijang Chongloi dedicated the facility. Drugs Inspector-in-Charge Kangpokpi David Letgoulien Gangte and Kangpokpi Town Committee Chairman Seilam Singsit attended the programme as guests of honour.

The association, which represents the pharmaceutical trade and pharmacy community in Kangpokpi, said it aims to go beyond its traditional role as a traders' body by supporting safe healthcare delivery, ensuring access to medicines, strengthening the pharmaceutical supply chain and promoting lawful and regulated drug trade.

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh through the Kangpokpi Deputy Commissioner, the association sought government support for its proposed Community Ambulance Project.

According to the association, security challenges and disruptions along roads have affected emergency medical transportation in the district, particularly leaving people in remote areas vulnerable to delays in reaching referral hospitals.

It said critically injured people, pregnant women, elderly patients and other emergency cases were particularly at risk because of the lack of dedicated ambulance services.

Under the proposed project, the association plans to procure and operate a fully equipped ambulance on a non-profit basis, providing emergency transportation services 24 hours a day across Kangpokpi district.

The association said its members were pooling their own resources for the initiative, but the cost of purchasing and equipping a fully fitted emergency ambulance was beyond their financial capacity.

It has therefore appealed to the Chief Minister for financial assistance or a grant-in-aid to procure an ambulance for public service.

The association said the proposed service would help improve emergency medical response and ensure timely transportation of patients, particularly those from remote and vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, the CDAKD has also sought digital infrastructure for its newly inaugurated head office from the Deputy Commissioner.

The association has requested two desktop computer sets, printers and essential peripherals to support online drug licensing, official correspondence with the Health Department and other administrative work.

It said the equipment would also help maintain digital records of registered pharmacies and medicine supplies across the district, besides improving coordination of emergency medicine drives and local public health initiatives.

The association said strengthening its digital infrastructure would help establish a more efficient administrative system and expand its public-service activities across Kangpokpi.