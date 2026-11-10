Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on November 10 called for stricter vigilance against overpricing, adulteration and unfair trade practices as she unveiled the Kangpokpi District Consumers Club, aimed at strengthening consumer protection and grievance redressal in the district.

Kipgen said consumers must be made aware of their rights and encouraged to report instances of exploitation instead of remaining silent. She stressed that protecting people from unscrupulous business practices required coordinated efforts by government agencies, traders and civil society.

Highlighting the impact of overpricing, adulterated goods and other unfair commercial practices, the Deputy Chief Minister said such practices not only impose an additional financial burden on consumers but also erode public trust in the marketplace.

She said the newly formed club would serve as a link between consumers and the authorities, helping people raise complaints, understand their legal rights and seek redressal. The organisation is also expected to promote awareness of provisions under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

The club has announced a grievance helpline, +91 8132-906180, for people seeking assistance or wishing to report consumer-related complaints.

Haolet Khongsai of Kangpokpi has been appointed president of the club, while Haokhosat Chongloi of Saikul and Milan Pradhan of Kalapahar will serve as vice-presidents.

Mimin Chongloi of Kangpokpi has been appointed secretary, with Letkhothang Kipgen of Sapormeina as joint secretary and Ranjan Adhikari of Kalapahar as finance secretary.

Paotinsei Lhouvum of Motbung and Vungjalun Sitlhou of Kangpokpi will serve as organising secretaries, while Thanglenhao Chongloi of Kangpokpi has been appointed media and publicity secretary.