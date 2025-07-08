Manipur's Kangpokpi skill drive trains over 160 in trades, pushes for job links

A three-week skill development programme in Kangpokpi district has wrapped up, training more than 160 participants in practical trades including electrical installation, baking, food processing, and mushroom cultivation.

The initiative, held at Kanggui Christian College and organised by the District Administration in partnership with the Mustard Seed Foundation (MSF), concluded this week.

At the closing ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Mahesh Chaudhari, IAS, highlighted the program's role in addressing both skill gaps and employment challenges, particularly among Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). He commended the hands-on nature of the training, pointing out that many of the electrical installations in his office were completed by trainees themselves.

The deputy commissioner emphasised the importance of public-private collaboration and called for greater involvement from civil society and private organisations in similar initiatives. He also assured government support in marketing products created by trainees in food processing and baking, while urging MSF to facilitate the necessary FSSAI certifications and coordinate with the District Industry Office.

To support further growth, Chaudhari, who also chairs the District Coordination Committee for bankers, pledged to push for easier access to loans for trained individuals under relevant government schemes. He encouraged MSF to help link trainees with banks for quicker financial support.

Certificates, issued under the Department of Trade, Commerce and Industries, were distributed to participants during the event.

This programme follows a series of training efforts by the District Administration aimed at equipping IDPs with marketable skills. Past initiatives in tailoring, hospitality, and coaching have already led to employment for many graduates in both government and private sectors, underlining the broader success of these efforts.