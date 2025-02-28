Manipur police personnel have been warned not to give in to monetary demands from illegal organisations, as per an official notification.

The instruction was issued by Superintendent of Police (SP) of Manipur's Kangpokpi district, Manoj Prabhakar.

The notice stated, "It has been reported that a few illegal organisations are demanding money from police personnel in Kangpokpi. It is hereby instructed to the rank and file of Kangpokpi district police to abstain from yielding to the demand."

It also added, "The aggrieved personnel are instructed to contact the office of SP Kangpokpi in case of any emergency."

The directive was issued in response to reports of illegal taxes and donations being collected in the state by several armed groups under the pretext of the ongoing conflict.

Security forces have arrested more than 50 militants in the past two months for their direct involvement in extortion-related activities across the state.

In January, the Manipur government had set up a dedicated anti-extortion cell comprising state police, central armed forces, and the army under the home department.

The objective was to create an efficient and robust response mechanism to combat extortion and ensure public safety, officials said.

The cell was formed after "reports indicated that various people, including government officials, have been threatened with severe consequences via calls, messages, or letters by unlawful organisations if extortion demands are not met."