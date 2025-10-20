Manipur's Kangpokpi town enforces complete firecracker ban ahead of Diwali

Kangpokpi Town Committee (KTC) has announced a total ban on the sale, possession, and use of firecrackers within Kangpokpi town, citing serious health and environmental concerns amid the current state situation.

KTC Information and Publicity Secretary Ngulneithang Khongsai emphasised that while the Committee recognises the cultural significance of Diwali and traditional firecracker use, “the well-being and safety of citizens must remain the top priority.”

The public notice highlighted that smoke from firecrackers can trigger respiratory issues, worsen existing health conditions, and severely impact the environment. Citizens were urged to celebrate Diwali in an eco-friendly and responsible manner.

Residents have been encouraged to use LED lights, traditional diyas, and candles to maintain a festive atmosphere without endangering public health.

The Committee warned that strict action would be taken against anyone violating the ban and requested citizens to report any illegal sale or use of firecrackers to the authorities.

KTC concluded its notice by appealing for collective cooperation to ensure a safe, peaceful, and environmentally conscious Diwali celebration in Kangpokpi town.