Manipur’s Kharam Vaiphei village hit by armed attack; Kuki Inpi, village authority demand action against perpetrators

Fear gripped Kharam Vaiphei village on Thursday, January 8 morning after an armed attack involving gunfire and bomb explosions shook the residential area, drawing sharp condemnation from the Kuki Inpi South-West Sadar Hills and the Kharam Vaiphei Village Authority.

In separate statements, the apex tribal body and the village authority said the incident occurred at around 7 am, when unidentified miscreants allegedly opened unprovoked fire and triggered explosive devices within the village limits. While no casualties were reported, multiple houses sustained damage, and the sudden violence left villagers—particularly women and children—deeply traumatised.

Terming the incident a serious breach of law and order, the Kuki Inpi South-West Sadar Hills described the attack as “deeply disturbing and unacceptable,” especially at a time when President’s Rule is in force in the state. The body warned that such acts of violence not only endanger innocent lives but also risk aggravating communal tensions in an already fragile situation.

“The attack has created an atmosphere of fear and psychological distress among peaceful civilians. Any delay in decisive action could embolden anti-social elements and further destabilise the region,” the Kuki Inpi stated, urging authorities to act without delay.

The organisation demanded the immediate identification and arrest of those responsible, calling for the strictest punishment under the law to serve as a deterrent against similar incidents in the future.

Echoing the condemnation, the Kharam Vaiphei Village Authority termed the assault a “cowardly and provocative act” aimed at disrupting peace and security in the area. The authority expressed grave concern over the use of firearms and explosives within a civilian settlement, calling it a direct threat to the safety of residents.

The Village Authority urged law enforcement agencies and the administration to take stringent and proactive measures to prevent the recurrence of such violence and to restore public confidence. It also appealed for heightened vigilance and effective policing in vulnerable areas.

Both bodies reaffirmed their commitment to peace, harmony and communal unity, while cautioning against the spread of misinformation or provocative narratives that could further inflame tensions. They called upon the authorities to ensure swift justice and uphold the rule of law to protect innocent civilians.