Manipur's Khodang becomes first resettled Kuki-Zo village after 2023 violence

Khodang village in Manipur on May 28 became the first Kuki-Zo village to be formally resettled after large-scale displacement triggered by the ethnic violence that erupted in the state in May 2023.

The resettlement programme was inaugurated by Paolenlal Haokip at the village located in the buffer zone bordering Churachandpur, Kakching and Bishnupur districts.

The event began with the unveiling of a commemorative stone and a dedication prayer led by Pastor Zalal of the GTPA.

Khodang village had remained deserted since May 28, 2023, after residents fled following an alleged attack during the violence. According to villagers, most of the over 40 houses in the village were destroyed in the aftermath, while only a few structures remained intact.

Village chief Jamminlien Haokip expressed happiness over the return of residents and credited the efforts of the MLA, district administration, civil society organisations and village authorities for making the resettlement possible.

He said villagers would now be able to resume their normal livelihood activities after nearly three years of displacement.

According to local authorities, around 40 houses have already been rebuilt in the village, while another 10 houses are expected to be constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme.

The inauguration programme was attended by leaders of Kuki civil society organisations, student bodies, women leaders, chiefs associations and security personnel.