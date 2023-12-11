The apex body of the Kuki tribes, the Kuki Inpi Manipur, lambasted the recent FIR lodged by one MK. Askar Ali against the members of Kuki Welfare Association Guwahati, Kuki Inpi Finance Department, Kuki Inpi Karnataka, and Kuki Inpi Manipur for alleged provocation with intent to further communal enmity in the state while terming it as outright ludicrous and unthinkable.

KIM Information and Publicity Secretary, Janghaolun Haokip said that the state-sponsored terrorism has caused irreparable harm to the minority Kuki-Zo community.

He recalled that since May 3, 2023, at least 153 Kuk-Zo individuals have been butchered, burnt, and brutally killed, including women, children, and the elderly, while over 41,425 people have been displaced with 201 Villages burnt, rendering many homeless and helpless for survival.

He said that at the face of such a humanitarian crisis, the Kuki-Zo people have faced extreme existential crisis forcing the Kuki-Zo people to seek humanitarian assistance for survival, especially for women and children and people with special needs.

In consequence, the Kuki Inpi Manipur is greatly dismayed by the wanton misinterpretation of the call for charity donation by Kuki Inpi Manipur and its federating units as an intent for terror funding deliberately denying the need for humanitarian assistance for Kuki-Zo people as a result of the state- sponsored ethnic cleansing against the Kuki-Zo people and the imminent threat of existence as an indigenous community, he added.

He also said that the Kuki Inpi Manipur strongly stands against such groundless and ridiculous accusations by an unknown individual, anticipated to be sponsored by the state government in connivance with the Meitei radical groups.

Consequently, the Kuki Inpi Manipur would like to call on to all right thinking citizens and concerned authorities to not be misled by such unwarranted accusations by unaccounted individuals, he added.

The Kuki Inpi Manipur also conveyed that it will always be open for fact-finding interaction with any reasoned individual or organisation for the cause of Justice for the Kuki-Zo people.