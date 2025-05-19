Following the arrest of the spokesperson of Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, a prominent Manipur-based Kuki rights organisation strongly condemned the action. The arrest was made by the National Investigation Agency in Assam’s Silchar.

In a press statement, the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR) termed the arrest "arbitrary and unlawful", calling it a "gross violation of his fundamental rights and personal liberty."

Thangminlar Mate was arrested by the NIA in connection with the 2024 attack on the Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post in Moreh area of Tengnoupal district in Manipur, where one policeman was killed and two others were injured, according to officials.

"Mate's affiliation to any militant group is not clear yet," said the NIA in a statement.

The attack was carried out by miscreants on 17th January last year, resulting in the death of one Manipur Police personnel. Two other policemen were also seriously injured in the attack.

The Silchar court has given NIA the transit remand custody of the accused, the first person to be arrested in the case (RC-05/2024/NIA/IMP) for production before the agency's special court in Guwahati.