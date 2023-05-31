The Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) has claimed that even as the violence in Manipur continues, the state's complicity in the selected targeting of Kuki Zo tribals has become more evident daily.

In a press release, the ITLF stated "The previous two days witnessed the handing over of 1500+ sophisticated weapons, covered by state media in the garb of looting weapons from the armoury of regular Battalion HQ of Manipur Rifles and Indian Reserved Battalions (IRB) in Imphal valley for the second time since May 3, 2023. It should also be mentioned that on May 4, 2023, arms looting happened at Manipur Police Training College, Pangei and at 9 Mahila IRB (Khuman Lampak). On May 5th, 4 IRB and 5 IRB armoury at Korengei were looted, and on May 28th and 29th, 3 IRB Thoubal, 7 MR Khabeisoi, 8 IRB Khabeisoi, 6 IRB Khabeisoi, and DGP Pool bullets inventory were respectively looted."

Further blaming the Arambai Tengol and Meitei Leepun, the ITLF asserted that this coordinated looting of government weaponry in the heart of the state capital by radicalized groups like the Arambai Tengol and Meitei Leepun mostly believed to consist of ex-valley-based insurgent cadres, is possible with the tacit support of the state police forces. The weapons supplied to these groups were used to attack and destroy over 30 tribal villages along the Imphal Valley's foothills. Let it be known that these attacks took place over the past few days despite the presence and stationing of security camps/posts manned by the Army/Assam Rifles/BSF/CRPF forces for providing security to these vulnerable villages.



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This clearly shows the level of audacity portrayed by these dominant radical groups among the Meitei community, who have the support of the Government of Manipur to exterminate Kuki-Zo tribal villages in an attempted second wave of ethnic cleansing.

The forum also claimed that as recently as yesterday, even as the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, and other dignitaries from the Centre met with the tribal leaders in Lamka, these radical groups were attacking and burning more than two Kuki-Zo villages (Nongdam & Maphou village).

Further, the forum strongly condemns these incessant attacks and attempts at ethnic cleansing of our community, even as the Union Home Minister appealed for peace.

"No semblance of peace and justice can ever be reached as long as the state government is given free rein over matters of security and administration, as seen in its communal stand against the tribal community," added the release.