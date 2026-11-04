Manipur's Rajkumari Lanchenbi Chanu scripted history on November 3 by becoming the first Indian athlete to win a wushu medal at the Youth Olympic Games, clinching bronze in the women's Changquan combined event in Dakar.

Chanu scored 18.039 points to finish third behind Egypt's Sondos Sonbol, who secured gold with 18.660 points, and Venezuela's Valeria Frannerys Dudamel, who took silver with 18.199 points.

The Indian athlete finished second in the Changquan event with 9.316 points and third in Gunshu with 8.723 points, taking her combined score to 18.039.

India has so far won one silver and two bronze medals at the Dakar Youth Olympics.

On Monday, teenager Khushbu Rajakbhai won silver, becoming only the second Indian judoka to reach the Youth Olympics podium. Swimming sensation Dhinidhi Desinghu also continued her impressive run by claiming bronze in the women's 100m freestyle event.