Manipur's Liangmai Naga Council condemns alleged arson attack on Tokpa Naga village, seeks probe

The Liangmai Naga Council, Manipur, has strongly condemned the alleged arson attack on Tokpa Naga village in Kangpokpi district, claiming that multiple armed miscreants entered the village on Tuesday night, August 11, and set fire to around 10 houses and a church.

In a press release issued on April 12, the council said the incident occurred at around 9.30 pm on August 11 at Tokpa Naga village in Champai area of Kangpokpi district.

The council alleged that the attackers deliberately targeted civilian homes, residential properties and a place of worship, describing the incident as a "grave and reprehensible act of violence".

It also expressed concern over reports that security personnel were stationed only a few metres from the affected area despite the locality being considered a sensitive red-zone area.

The council questioned the preparedness and accountability of security forces, alleging that the apparent failure to prevent or intervene in the attack raised serious concerns over possible negligence and dereliction of duty.

The Liangmai Naga Council demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of those responsible, besides a swift, impartial and time-bound investigation into the incident.

It also called for an inquiry into the conduct of security personnel present in the vicinity and demanded immediate strengthening of security to protect the affected civilians.

The council further sought adequate relief, rehabilitation and compensation for families whose houses and properties were destroyed in the alleged attack.

Urging the government and security authorities to act with urgency, the council warned against further attacks on tribal communities and said those responsible must be brought to justice.

The allegations made by the council could not be independently verified.