Manipur's Linthoi Chanambam wins historic bronze at Junior Judo World Championships

Manipur’s Linthoi Chanambam created history on October 7 by becoming the first Indian to win a medal at the Junior Judo World Championships, securing bronze in Lima, Peru.

Competing in the women’s 63 kg category, Chanambam defeated the Netherlands’ Joni Geilen in a tense bronze medal match. She reached the contest through the repechage bracket after an earlier loss to Japan’s So Morichika in the group stage.

The match saw Chanambam face an early penalty for blocking, but she quickly turned the tide with a decisive tomoe-nage throw that put Geilen on the back foot.

The two judokas remained evenly matched until the final moments, when Chanambam executed a hold-down to claim ippon and secure India’s historic podium finish.

Expressing his admiration on social media, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Heartiest congratulations to Linthoi Chanambam on winning the Bronze medal at the World Junior Judo Championships! Your hard work, perseverance, and dedication have made the entire state of Manipur and the nation immensely proud.”