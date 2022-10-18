Top judokas from across the country, including Commonwealth Games silver medalist Tulika Maan and the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Cadet Judo Championship, Linthoi Chanambam, will compete in the first Khelo India Women's Judo National League, which will take place from October 20 to 23.

The Judo Federation of India and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports are organizing a national ranking event for women judokas from four zones at the IG Stadium.

The competition is supported by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, which has sanctioned Rs 1.74 crore for its organization to stimulate the growth of Judo at the grassroots level.

The tournament's total prize money over 31 weight categories is Rs 24.43 lakh.

The event is divided into four age groups: Sub Junior (12-15 years), Cadet (15-17 years), Junior (15-20 years), and Senior (15-20 years).

The top seven judokas in each of the 31 weight categories will get cash prizes, according to a press statement issued by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Monday.

Tulika and Linthoi are among the 496 judokas scheduled to compete.

The national league participants are chosen based on their rating and performance in their respective zones - North, South, East, and West.

In addition, the national league will feature the best seven judokas chosen via national selection trials and national judo competitions.