Manipur’s local ‘Manipuri Duck’ gets official recognition as indigenous breed

Central Agricultural University (CAU), Imphal, has achieved a major milestone with the registration of a local duck breed, ‘Manipuri Duck’, locally known as Meitei Nganu/Esing Nganu, as a distinct indigenous duck breed of Manipur.

The breed has been officially registered by the ICAR–National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), Karnal, Haryana, following approval by the Breed Registration Committee at its 13th meeting held on November 12, 2025, in New Delhi. The meeting was chaired by Dr Raghavendra Bhatta, Deputy Director General (Animal Science), Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The Manipuri Duck was among 13 indigenous livestock and poultry breeds approved during the meeting and has been assigned the accession number INDIA_DUCK_1200_MANIPURI_11008.

The breed registration certificate was formally handed over to CAU, Imphal, by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan during the Animal Breed Registration Certificate and Breed Conservation Award Distribution Ceremony held on January 14, at New Delhi.

The certificate was received on behalf of CAU, Imphal, by Dr T.C. Tolenkhomba, Dr Haobijam Chaoba Singh, and Dr M. Norjit Singh.

Officials said the registration marks an important step in the conservation and recognition of Manipur’s indigenous animal genetic resources and is expected to support scientific breeding, conservation efforts, and livelihood enhancement for farmers associated with traditional duck rearing in the state.