Manipur’s Maibam Gulubi wins gold at Asian Bench Press Championships in Istanbul
Manipur powerlifter Maibam Gulubi won gold for India in the junior women’s 57-kg category at the Asian Bench Press Championships in Istanbul. The result drew congratulations from Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, who said it brought pride to Manipur and India.
- Gulubi competed for India in the junior women’s 57-kg bench press event
- The continental championship took place in Istanbul from September 21 to 27
- She was named in the Indian women’s team by Asian Powerlifting Federation
Manipur powerlifter Maibam Gulubi has won a gold medal at the 2026 Asian Classic and Equipped Bench Press Championships held in Istanbul, Türkiye.
Gulubi represented India at the continental championship, competing in the junior women’s 57-kg category. She was part of the Indian women’s team listed for the championships by the Asian Powerlifting Federation.
The championship was held from September 21 to 27 in Istanbul, with athletes competing across classic and equipped bench press categories.
Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh congratulated Gulubi on her achievement in a Facebook post.
“Heartiest congratulations to Maibam Gulubi on winning the Gold Medal at the 2026 Asian Classic and Equipped Bench Press Championship held in Istanbul, Türkiye,” he wrote.
The Chief Minister said the achievement had brought pride to Manipur and India, and wished Gulubi continued success in her sporting career.
Gulubi had left Imphal earlier this month to represent India at the Asian championships in Istanbul. She competed as part of the Powerlifting India contingent in the junior women’s 57-kg category.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today