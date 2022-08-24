The scheduled rights demand committee of Manipur has threatened to launch an agitation, reiterating its demand to include Meitei community in the scheduled tribe list of India.

Speaking to the media, the general secretary of the demand committee, K Bhugendrajit said that the body will be resuming democratic forms of protest like sit-in dharnas and street meetings from August 26.

He further urged the state government to furnish the requisite recommendation to the centre without further delay. He also alleged that the state government has been apathetic towards the demand despite the Centre asking for necessary recommendations since 2013.

“Since the end of 2012, the government of India responded to our representation. They have asked the Manipur government to furnish the necessary specification and so far the state government has failed to furnish the representations”, stated Bhugendrajit.

“The Government of Manipur has not shown any response. It is our rightful claim and it is related to the survival of indigenous Meitei. We will conduct street corner meetings using loudspeakers in the greater Imphal area”.

The Meiteis are the dominant community in 40 of the 60 Assembly seats straddling the Imphal and Jiribam Valleys. More than 8% of the population, known as Pangals, are Muslims, while the majority are Hindus.