The Meitei Resurgence Forum (MReF) in Manipur has demanded the Government of India (GoI) to take immediate action regarding the ongoing terror attacks.

In a press statement, the Meitei body (MReF) countered the allegation made by the Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), wherein it appealed to the Indian Government for an impartial investigation over the alleged attack on Kuki-Zo dominated areas.

The press statement from the Meitei body also alleged that Kuki terrorists had ambushed oil and LPG gas tankers on April 16, and blasted a critical bridge on April 24, leaving over 150 trucks stranded.



Also Read: Manipur: Voters forced not to vote for Congress in LS polls, claims Jairam Ramesh

"These are few of the various incidences of terrorist attacks committed by the Kuki narcoterrorists and not by Biren Singh or any other Meitei organization," the release from MReF stated.

The MReF also accused Kuki narco-terrorists of pouring toxic materials into rivers. They refuted the allegations made by KIM and quoted verses from the Bible condemning lying.

The MReF accused KIM and other Kuki organizations of lacking truth, virtue, and ethics. They called upon Kuki Christians to stop spreading disinformation and to engage in peace-building efforts.

Finally, they urged the Government of India to take immediate action against the ongoing terror attacks by narco-terrorists.