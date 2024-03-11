Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) during their 126th meeting approved weightlifter Mirabai Chanu's proposal to train at LA FERTE-MILON, Paris to prepare ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games.

Mirabai Chanu, who clinched a Silver Medal at the Tokyo Olympics, will embark on her training journey to La Ferte-Milon, Paris, nearly a month prior to her Olympic event. The purpose behind this early departure is to acclimate to the weather conditions and fine-tune her skills for the mega event on the horizon.

During her stint at the Paris training camp, Mirabai will be accompanied by two coaches and a physiotherapist. The expenses incurred during her training, including air tickets, visa costs, accommodation charges, food, training costs, local transport, medical insurance, and sauna charges, will all be covered under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) funding.

Notably, Mirabai Chanu isn't the sole beneficiary of the MOC's approval. Equestrian player Anush Agarwalla's proposal to participate in eight competitions and procure equipment for his horses has also been given the nod. Similarly, Judoka Asmita Dey and shooter Arjun Singh Cheema have received financial assistance approvals for their respective international engagements.

Newly inducted Indian Tennis sensation Sumit Nagal's request for financial aid towards participation in two international tournaments, along with support staff expenses, was also approved by the MOC. Under the TOPS funding, their airfare, accommodation costs, coaching fees, and support staff fees will be taken care of.

Furthermore, the MOC has extended support towards enhancing the performance of other athletes. Badminton players Chirag and Satwik will benefit from financial assistance for hiring a Video Analyst, while weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga's physiotherapist contract extension and track athlete Amoj Jacob's equipment procurement have also been facilitated.