Manipur’s Mongkot Chepu village alleges repeated militant firing, urges government intervention

The Village Authority of Mongkot Chepu has condemned a series of alleged militant attacks on the village and urged security forces to take immediate steps to ensure civilian safety.

In a statement issued on March 23, the authority expressed “deepest shock and condemnation” over what it described as repeated and unprovoked assaults by suspected Tangkhul militants. It termed the incidents alarming and a serious threat.

According to the statement, the first incident took place on March 19, when suspected militants allegedly opened fire with automatic weapons at Mongkot Chepu village. Several residential houses located near the Thoubal River were reportedly hit by gunfire.

The authority said the situation escalated on March 23 when militants again allegedly fired at villagers engaged in agricultural work about 500–600 metres from the settlement. Around 20 villagers were reportedly stranded in the fields during the incident. Two persons sustained injuries.

The injured were identified as Lhingneinem Lhangum (19), who suffered a gunshot wound to her right calf, and Seigoulun Khongsai (18), who sustained blast injuries to his right upper chest and neck.

The statement further claimed that stray bullets struck a local school building within the village premises. No casualties were reported as the incident occurred after school hours.

Raising concerns over security, the Village Authority alleged the presence of militant bunkers along the Thoubal River on land belonging to Sikuibung village. It stated that the proximity of these bunkers to Mongkot Chepu and a nearby National Highway places both areas within firing range.

The authority said that despite repeated representations by Kuki civil society organisations and village leaders, no effective action has been taken to address the alleged threats.

Fresh gunfire was reportedly heard from the same locations around 8:45 p.m. on March 23, the statement added.

Calling for urgent intervention, the Village Authority urged security agencies to dismantle the alleged militant bunkers and prevent further escalation. It also cautioned that continued inaction could compel the community to take steps for self-defence.